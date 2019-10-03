Fiji boosts RWC with 7-try romp in 45-10 win vs. Georgia

Fiji’s Waisea Nayacalevu scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D game at Hanazono Rugby Stadium between Georgia and Fiji in Osaka, western Japan, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Meika Fujio

Fiji boosted its flagging Rugby World Cup campaign with seven tries and scintillating attacking rugby in a 45-10 win against Georgia on Thursday.

The teeming rain did not affect Fiji’s running game, which proved far too strong for a Georgia lineup hoping to seal third place in Pool D with a win, which would have ensured automatic qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

Instead, Fiji has moved ahead of Georgia and provisionally over Australia into second place.

Fiji is still to face group leader Wales and Georgia is up against two-time champion Australia, which has played one game less than Fiji.

As the rain poured down at Hanazono Rugby Stadium on the outskirts of Osaka, Fiji failed initially to capitalize on a bright start.

But it was a sign of things to come when Waisea Nayacalevu’s spectacular first try put Fiji ahead midway through a rain-soaked first half where Georgia Soso Matiashvili missed one penalty goal and slotted over another to make it 7-3 at the break.

Then the tries came thick and fast _ one from Georgia’s veteran flanker Mamuka Gorgodze, and then six from the flying Fijians who thrilled the crowd with one-handed passes and some spectacular running.

Left winger Semi Radradra scored two tries, with the other four coming from scrumhalf Frank Lomani, right winger Josua Tuisova, flanker Semi Kunatani and replacement lock Api Ratuniyarawa.

With Fiji’s forwards as slick as the backs, Georgia was simply overwhelmed.