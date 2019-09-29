The Latest: All Blacks make 11 changes to face Canada

In this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, photo, New Zealand's All Blacks perform their haka ahead of the start of the Rugby World Cup Pool B game between New Zealand and South Africa in Yokohama, Japan. AP Photo

The Latest on Day 11 of the Rugby World Cup (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

New Zealand has made 11 changes from the starting XV that beat South Africa for its second Pool B match against Canada on Wednesday in Oita.

Only lock Scott Barrett and captain and No. 8 Kieran Read in the forwards, and flyhalf Richie Mo'unga and fullback Beauden Barrett in the backs kept their starting spots after defeating the Springboks 23-13 in Yokohama nine days ago.

The two Barretts are starting with their third brother, Jordie, who is on the right wing. They will be the second trio of brothers to start in a Rugby World Cup match behind the Vunipola brothers in 1995 for Tonga. Elisi and Manu Vunipola started against France, and Fe'ao came off the bench to become the first trio to play in the same game. Four days later, against Scotland they all started.

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Jack Goodhue, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Richie Mo'unga, TJ Perenara; Kieran Read (captain), Matt Todd, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Patrick Tuipulotu, Angus Ta'avao, Liam Coltman, Atu Moli. Reserves: Codie Taylor, Ofa Tuungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock, Ardie Savea, Brad Weber, Ryan Crotty, Ben Smith.

___

11:45 a.m.

Scotland and Samoa meet in Pool A on Monday as the Rugby World Cup group-stage approaches the halfway mark.

The Scots are coming off a 27-3 loss to Ireland, which then lost in a World Cup shocker to host Japan. The Samoans opened with a win over Russia but have been forced to reshuffle the lineup because of injuries and the suspension of two players for high tackles.

The second weekend off the tournament culminated with Six Nations champion Wales holding off a resurgent Australian lineup on Sunday night to take control of Pool D.

There's a rest day on Tuesday, before the defending champion All Blacks are back in action on Wednesday against Canada.