Chambers has 4 TDs, Wyoming beats UNLV 53-17

Sean Chambers passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Wyoming beat UNLV 53-17 in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams on Saturday night.

Chambers was 5 of 12 for 124 yards with no interceptions and ran 12 times for 102 yards. Titus Swen had 136 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries, Brett Brenton ran seven times for 82 yards and Xazavian Valladay rushed 13 times for 58 yards and two scores.

The Cowboys (4-1) had 374 yards rushing and 498 yards of total offense.

The Rebels (1-3) opened the scoring on Daniel Gutierrez's 40-yard field goal and took a 10-7 lead on Armani Rogers' 54-yard pass to Giovanni Fauolo Sr. late in the first quarter.

Wyoming scored 26 points in the second quarter to lead 33-10 at the half. After a scoreless third quarter, the Cowboys outscored the Rebels 20-7 in the fourth.