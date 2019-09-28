Davidson throws Princeton-record 7 TDs in 56-23 win

Kevin Davidson broke a single-game school record Saturday, throwing seven touchdown passes, to lead Princeton past Bucknell 56-23.

Four of those scores went to Andrew Griffin, who tied a 28-year program record for most touchdown receptions in a game. Davidson finished with 381 yards passing for the Tigers (2-0). Griffin caught nine passes for 200 yards.

Princeton trailed 7-0 late in the first quarter when Davidson found Andrei Iosivas for a 29-yard scoring strike. He followed up on the Tigers' next drive with a 57-yard completion to Griffin on first down and then a 12-yard touchdown throw to Griffin to move Princeton into a 14-7 lead with 13:23 remaining in the second quarter.

Bucknell tied at 14-all on a 1-yard scoring run by quarterback Logan Bitikofer but Davidson answered with two more touchdown throws before the end of the half, a 27-yarder to Griffin and a 12-yarder to Jacob Birmelin for a 28-14 advantage at halftime.

Bitikofer had 268 yards passing and two TDs for the Bison (0-4).