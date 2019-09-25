Allard expected to start as Rangers host the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (82-75, third in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (75-82, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rick Porcello (13-12, 5.56 ERA) Rangers: Kolby Allard (4-1, 4.25 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Boston will square off on Wednesday.

The Rangers are 42-34 on their home turf. Texas has slugged .430 this season. Danny Santana leads the team with a .530 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Red Sox have gone 45-34 away from home. Boston has slugged .466, good for fourth in in the MLB. J.D. Martinez leads the team with a .556 slugging percentage, including 70 extra-base hits and 35 home runs. The Red Sox won the last meeting 12-10. Eduardo Rodriguez earned his 19th victory and Martinez went 2-for-5 with three RBIs for Boston. Ariel Jurado registered his 11th loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rougned Odor leads the Rangers with 57 extra base hits and is slugging .427. Elvis Andrus is 11-for-40 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 194 hits and has 114 RBIs. Mitch Moreland is 8-for-34 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8, .250 batting average, 7.22 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rangers Injuries: Shawn Kelley: (undisclosed), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (thumb), Joey Gallo: (wrist), Logan Forsythe: (intercostal), Jeff Mathis: (back).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Mookie Betts: (foot), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).