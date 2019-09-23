Dutch winger Dilrosun enjoying fresh start at Hertha Berlin

In this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 photo, Berlin's Javairo Dilrosun, center, challenges for the ball with Paderborn's Cauly Oliveira Souza, left, and Christian Strohdiek, right, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and SC Paderborn 07, at the Olympic Stadion in Berlin. Soeren Stache

After failing to break through at Manchester City and having his first Bundesliga season blighted by injuries, Dutch winger Javairo Dilrosun is finally enjoying a fresh start at Hertha Berlin.

The 21-year-old Dilrosun scored a brilliant solo goal and set up Marius Wolf for the other as Hertha finally claimed its first win of the season in a 2-1 defeat of Paderborn on Saturday.

It was Dilrosun's first start of the season following an injury in preseason. He had made only brief appearance as a substitute in losses at Schalke and Mainz. He had also set up Hertha's goal in the 2-1 defeat in Mainz.

"It was a long time since I started, so I was really motivated," Dilrosun said after his first start since November 2018.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

"The results in the last weeks motivated me to help the team," he said. "I think today I helped a lot and I want to kick on from this."

Hertha had made its worst start in the league in 29 years after claiming just one point from its opening four games. The club had ambitions of qualifying for European competitions with new coach Ante Covic and an investment of 125 million euros ($140 million) from financier Lars Windhorst.

There was a sense of relief among fans and players around Olympiastadion following the side's first win against fellow struggler Paderborn.

"I hope we can kick off from this win and I hope the season starts now," said Dilrosun, who eluded four defenders before scoring the opening goal.

"It was a good goal from me and a great feeling as well," he said. "I don't plan anything. I just look to see how the defenders defend against me and I do my action."

Dilrosun joined City's youth academy from Ajax in 2014, but he struggled to make an impression at the Premier League club after playing for its under-23 team. Hertha brought in the then-19-year-old on a free transfer in May 2018, beating several competitors and signing him to a four-year deal.

Dilrosun made a brilliant start to last season, scoring two goals and setting up three more in his first four Bundesliga appearances. He earned a call-up to the Netherlands squad and made his senior debut as a substitute in a 2-2 draw against Germany last year. His debut was cut short by injury midway through the second half.

Dilrosun missed three months due to a thigh injury, then also had a back injury. He made substitute appearances after his return in April, being unable to show much of his potential as Hertha endured a difficult end to last season.

Now he hopes the injuries are behind him.

"I think I'm 100% fit and I want to keep it this way," he said.

WOMEN'S BUNDESLIGA

Bayern Munich's women's team bounced back from a surprise loss at Bayer Leverkusen with a 5-0 rout at SV Sand on Sunday.

Defending champion Wolfsburg had already stretched its winning start with a 3-0 victory at Turbine Potsdam on Saturday. The club extended coach Stephan Lerch's contract by another year to 2021 on Thursday.

Hoffenheim opened the fourth round on Friday with a 7-0 thrashing of Essen, with Nicole Billa scoring a hat trick.

Hoffenheim, Bayern and Frankfurt — which won 3-1 at Leverkusen on Sunday — all trail Wolfsburg by three points after four rounds.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports