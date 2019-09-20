Dodgers manager Dave Roberts ejected vs Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Stan Kasten, left, talks with manager Dave Roberts prior to the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts has been ejected from the Dodgers' game against the Colorado Rockies.

He was tossed for arguing balls and strikes in the fourth inning Friday night by home plate umpire Greg Gibson. Roberts ran out from the dugout and had an animated exchange with Gibson and then first base umpire CB Bucknor.

Bench coach Bob Geren took over with the Dodgers trailing the Rockies 4-2.

It was Roberts' first ejection of the season.