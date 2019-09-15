Michael Jordan says Hornets add 2 partners

Michael Jordan is adding two partners to the Charlotte Hornets' ownership group.

Gabe Plotkin, founder and chief investment officer of Melvin Capital, and Daniel Sundheim, founder and chief investment officer of D1 Capital, have joined the Hornets as partners, pending NBA approval.

Jordan, a six-time NBA champion, will remain the majority owner.

Jordan said in a statement released by the team Saturday that he'll continue "to run the Hornets, make all decisions related to the team and organization, and remain the team's NBA Governor."

Jordan says "Gabe and Dan's investment in the franchise is invaluable, as we continue to modernize, add new technology and strive to compete with the best in the NBA. Both Gabe and Dan are industry standard-setters and proven leaders, with a belief in philanthropy and a passion for the game of basketball."