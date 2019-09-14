Louisiana Tech steamrolls Bowling Green 35-7

J'Mar Smith tossed two touchdown passes, Jaqwis Dancy ran for two scores and Amik Robertson added a pick-6 to propel Louisiana Tech to a 35-7 romp over Bowling Green on Saturday.

Smith completed 19 of 26 passes for the Bulldogs (2-1) for 267 yards. The Falcons came into the game allowing just 106 yards through the air in their first two games.

Bowling Green (1-2) took the opening kickoff and moved 68 yards in seven plays with Bryson Denley scoring on a 1-yard run for a 7-0 lead. But it took just three plays for the Bulldogs to pull even, with Smith hooking up with Isaiah Graham for a 49-yard scoring strike. Robertson put Louisiana Tech on top for good when he picked off a pass by Falcons quarterback Darius Wade and returned it 36 yards for a TD. Dancy ran it in from the 8-yard line late in the second quarter to extend the lead at halftime.

Justin Henderson led the Bulldogs with 95 rushing yards on nine carries. Louisiana Tech piled up 453 yards of offense, while the Falcons managed just 290.

Wade completed 18 of 38 passes for 171 yards and a pick for Bowling.