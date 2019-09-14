Kennesaw State runs over Alabama State 42-7

Tommy Bryant ran for two touchdowns and Demetrius Pettway had an interception return for a touchdown and Kennesaw State rolled to a 42-7 win over Alabama State on Saturday night.

The Owls (2-1) had 481 yards rushing, with six different players gaining at least 60 yards and four reaching the end zone. One of those was quarterback Daniel David, who was 3 of 5 passing for 39 yards. He had 14 rushes for 63 yards and opened the scoring with a 2-yard run four plays after Tanner Jones blocked an Alabama State punt.

Two snaps later, Pettway had a 35-yard interception return for a 14-0 lead. A 55-yard touchdown run by Bronson Reschsteiner made it 21-0 with a minute left in the first quarter. It was 28-0 at the half after Bryant's first touchdown with Kennesaw State piling up 232 yards and holding the Hornets to 78 yards with two interceptions.

Kennesaw State, which lost two fumbles and had 10 penalties for 101 yards, ran its streak of scoring a rushing touchdown to 41 straight games.

Alabama State (1-2) finished with 202 yards.