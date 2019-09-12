Quintana, Carter lift Monclova over Monterrey 5-2

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Chris Carter homered twice, and Adam Quintana pitched six scoreless innings as the Acereros del Norte beat the Sultanes de Monterrey 5-2 on Thursday.

Quintana (9-5) allowed three hits while striking out five and walking three to get the win.

Monclova started the scoring in the second inning when Carter hit a solo home run.

After Monclova added four runs, the Sultanes cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Victor Mendoza hit a two-run double.

Marco Tovar (8-4) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Mexican League game.