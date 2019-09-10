Sports
Benson’s single leads Lake Elsinore to 5-2 win over Visalia
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Tyler Benson hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Lake Elsinore Storm to a 5-2 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Tuesday.
The single by Benson started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Storm a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Tucupita Marcano hit an RBI single and Xavier Edwards hit a sacrifice fly.
After Visalia scored two runs in the fourth inning, Lake Elsinore tied the game 2-2 after Tirso Ornelas and Jeisson Rosario hit RBI singles in the fourth and fifth innings.
Mason Fox (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Cameron Gann (0-3) took the loss in the California League game.
Jose Herrera tripled and singled twice for the Rawhide.
With the win, Lake Elsinore improved to 7-3 against Visalia this season.
Comments