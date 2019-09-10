Orioles look to end 5-game slide against Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-52, first in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (46-97, fifth in the NL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (12-3, 3.28 ERA) Orioles: Ty Blach (1-2, 10.95 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers -321; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Orioles are 22-50 on their home turf. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Trey Mancini with a mark of .348.

The Dodgers are 37-32 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .476, the best mark in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a .641 slugging percentage, including 77 extra-base hits and 44 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 63 extra base hits and is batting .278. Hanser Alberto has 15 hits and is batting .366 over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 105 RBIs and is batting .305. Corey Seager is 6-for-37 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .268 batting average, 5.03 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain).

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: (left forearm), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Justin Turner: (ankle), Max Muncy: (wrist).