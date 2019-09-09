San Francisco opens 4-game series at home against Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (62-81, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-74, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Trevor Williams (7-6, 5.16 ERA) Giants: Madison Bumgarner (9-8, 3.82 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Pittsburgh to begin the four game series.

The Giants are 30-38 in home games. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, Kevin Pillar leads the team with a mark of .260.

The Pirates are 31-40 on the road. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the MLB. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .330.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pillar leads the Giants with 21 home runs and has 80 RBIs. Mike Yastrzemski is 10-for-30 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 36 home runs home runs and is slugging .572. Reynolds is 15-for-49 with six doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .304 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Giants Injuries: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow), Zach Green: (hip).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chris Stratton: (torso), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (foot), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (hand), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Jason Martin: (shoulder), Starling Marte: (wrist), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger).