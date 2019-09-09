Kelly to start series opener for Arizona at New York

Arizona Diamondbacks (75-68, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (72-70, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-13, 4.69 ERA) Mets: Jacob deGrom (8-8, 2.76 ERA)

LINE: Mets -229; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hits the road to begin a four game series against New York.

The Mets are 38-29 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. Jeff McNeil leads the team with a mark of .327.

The Diamondbacks are 39-35 on the road. Arizona's lineup has 206 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads them with 33 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 45 home runs and is slugging .588. Todd Frazier is 7-for-24 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 33 home runs home runs and is slugging .530. Ketel Marte is 15-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .276 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Diamondbacks: 8-2, .265 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Robbie Ray: (blister), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder).