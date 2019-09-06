Boscan, Linares spur Quintana Roo to 6-1 win over Mexico

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Yordanys Linares homered and had two hits, and Wilfredo Boscan allowed just five hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Tigres de Quintana Roo topped the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 6-1 on Saturday.

Boscan (10-4) picked up the win after he struck out six while allowing one run.

With the game tied 1-1, the Tigres took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Brian Hernandez hit a solo home run.

Patrick Johnson (10-6) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and five hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out four and walked two.