Gordon leads No. 22 Washington St. over N. Colorado 59-17

Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon (18) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against New Mexico State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. AP Photo

Anthony Gordon threw for 464 yards and four touchdowns and No. 22 Washington State pounded FCS school Northern Colorado 59-17 on Saturday.

Max Borghi scored three touchdowns and Easop Winston Jr. caught two scoring passes for Washington State (2-0).

Jacob Knipp completed 8 of 15 passes for 128 yards for Northern Colorado (0-2) of the Big Sky Conference.

Gordon, who came under little pressure from the opposing defense, completed 31 of 39 passes with one interception.

Winston caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Gordon on the Cougars' first possession for a 7-0 lead.

Hall ran up the middle on the ensuing possession for an 11-yard touchdown to tie it.

Gordon replied with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Borghi for a 14-7 lead.

The Bears drove into Washington State territory, but running back Jullen Ison fumbled and the Cougars' Ron Stone recovered at the 29. Gordon's 39-yard pass to Brandon Arconado set up Borghi's 2-yard touchdown run for a 21-7 lead.

Collin Root kicked a 50-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 21-10 late in the first half.

Blake Mazza kicked a 20-yard field goal as time expired for a 24-10 halftime lead for Washington State.

Winston caught a 7-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive of the second half as Washington State took a 31-10 lead.

Borghi ran over the goal line from the 3 midway through the third quarter for a 38-10 Washington State lead.

Washington State linebacker Ron Stone was ejected from the game for targeting Knipp in the third.

Gordon is the current Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Cougars to a 58-7 win over New Mexico State in his starting debut.

THE TAKEAWAY

Northern Colorado: The Bears were predicted to finish last in the Big Sky this season.

Washington State: The Cougars have pounded two overmatched opponents and need to face tougher competition to get a better picture of their abilities.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Two impressive wins, plus No. 21 Syracuse losing big to Maryland, could produce a higher ranking for the Cougars.

UP NEXT

Northern Colorado: At Sacramento State on Saturday.

Washington State: At Houston on Friday.