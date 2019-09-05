Sports
Burdick, Misner and Banfield lead Clinton in win
GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Peyton Burdick, Kameron Misner and Will Banfield each had three hits, as the Clinton LumberKings beat the Kane County Cougars 10-1 on Thursday. The Cougars saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.
Burdick singled three times, scoring three runs.
Clinton went up 4-0 in the third after Misner and Burdick scored on an error.
The Cougars cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Blaze Alexander scored on a groundout.
The LumberKings later added four runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to finish off the blowout.
Clinton right-hander Jake Walters (8-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just 0 hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Matt Tabor (5-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing four runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings.
