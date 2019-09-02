Ilarraza, Driscoll and Gatewood lead Tri-City in win

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Reinaldo Ilarraza, Logan Driscoll and Nick Gatewood each had three hits, as the Tri-City Dust Devils beat the Spokane Indians 7-3 on Monday.

Ilarraza was a home run short of the cycle, driving in two runs. Driscoll homered and singled twice, driving home two runs.

Tri-City started the scoring in the first inning when Driscoll hit a two-run home run.

Spokane answered in the top of the next frame when Francisco Ventura hit an RBI single, bringing home Heriberto Hernandez to cut the deficit to one.

The Dust Devils later added one run in the second and two in the fourth and sixth to secure the victory.

Tri-City right-hander Luarbert Arias (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Justin Slaten (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game after allowing two runs and two hits over one inning.