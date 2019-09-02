Daniel, Davis lead South Bend to 3-2 win over Bowling Green

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Clayton Daniel hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Brennen Davis homered and had three hits as the South Bend Cubs beat the Bowling Green Hot Rods 3-2 on Monday.

The home run by Daniel scored Levi Jordan to tie the game 2-2.

The Cubs took the lead for good in the seventh when Davis hit a solo home run.

Riley McCauley (1-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Nick Sprengel (1-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.