Daschbach’s homer leads Aberdeen to 1-0 win over Hudson Valley

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Andrew Daschbach hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to give the Aberdeen IronBirds a 1-0 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Monday.

Jonathan Pendergast (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Shay Smiddy (2-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Renegades were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the IronBirds' staff recorded their 12th shutout of the year.