Reinheimer hits walk-off single in 10th, Norfolk beats Charlotte 7-6

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Jack Reinheimer hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Norfolk Tides defeated the Charlotte Knights 7-6 on Monday.

Jose Rondon scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Tides scored four runs in the eighth before Charlotte answered in the next half-inning when Yermin Mercedes hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nick Madrigal to tie the game 6-6.

Reliever Jimmy Yacabonis (2-2) went one scoreless inning, allowing one hit to get the win. Juan Minaya (4-3) allowed one run and got one out in the International League game.

Ademar Rifaela tripled and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win. Reinheimer doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs.

For the Knights, Mercedes homered, doubled and singled, driving home four runs. Madrigal singled five times, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.