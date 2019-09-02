Mahoney, Herrera carry New Orleans to 10-1 win over Okla. City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Rosell Herrera had three hits and five RBI, and Kolton Mahoney struck out 10 hitters over six innings as the New Orleans Baby Cakes beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 10-1 on Monday.

Mahoney (2-1) allowed one run and three hits to get the win.

Up 2-0 in the fourth, New Orleans added to its lead when Herrera hit a two-run single.

The Dodgers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Cameron Perkins hit a solo home run.

The Baby Cakes later scored in three additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the seventh.

Daniel Corcino (8-8) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out four and walked four.

Perkins homered and singled twice for the Dodgers.