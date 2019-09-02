Campana’s single leads Lowell to 4-2 win over Connecticut

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Marino Campana hit a two-run single in the third inning, leading the Lowell Spinners to a 4-2 win over the Connecticut Tigers on Monday.

The single by Campana, part of a three-run inning, gave the Spinners a 2-1 lead before Ceddanne Rafaela hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The Spinners tacked on another run in the fourth when Wil Dalton hit an RBI single, scoring Alex Erro.

Connecticut saw its comeback attempt come up short after Eric De La Rosa hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Yoandy Rea in the fifth inning to cut the Lowell lead to 4-2.

Ryan Fernandez (4-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Ted Stuka (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

With the win, Lowell improved to 9-2 against Connecticut this season.