Orioles’ Trumbo back from knee injury, in lineup vs. Rays

Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Mark Trumbo has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list and is in the lineup for Monday's game against Tampa Bay after missing more than a year with a knee injury.

The 33-year-old Trumbo, who led the major leagues with 47 home runs in 2016, had surgery last September. He last played in the majors on Aug. 19, 2018, and called his return "a long time coming."

Trumbo went 4 for 20 with two homers and six RBIs over five games with Triple-A Norfolk last week in his latest of several minor league rehab assignments this year.

He could see time in left and right field but will not be playing every day.

Trumbo was limited to 90 games last season, hitting .261 with 17 homers and 44 RBIs. He has 218 career home runs.

To make room on the roster, right-hander Tom Eshelman was designated for assignment.