Dodgers’ May struck in head by line drive, leaves game

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Dustin May rolls on the ground after being hit by a batted ball from Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Phoenix. AP Photo

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie pitcher Dustin May appeared to avoid serious injury on Sunday despite getting hit on the right side of the head by a line drive in his team's win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Jake Lamb's hard-hit liner in the fourth inning ricocheted off May's head and into left field for a single that scored two runs.

The 21-year-old was down for a few minutes before sitting up and eventually walking off the field.

"It just pretty much grazed my glove but I think it slowed it down enough to not do too much damage," May said. "It hit off the band part of my hat, so I mean, it was probably the best possible outcome for it. It was pretty scary."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called the injury a "contusion" and said that May passed a concussion test. He added that the team "will keep an eye on him in the days following."

"That's never a good situation," Roberts said. "I'm just happy it wasn't worse."

The 6-foot-6 right-hander is one of the Dodgers' top pitching prospects and was called up earlier this year. He had a 1-3 record with a 4.07 ERA going into Sunday's game.

May was replaced by Adam Kolarek. The Dodgers rallied to win 4-3 in 11 innings to salvage the final game of the four-game series.