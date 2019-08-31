Joseph’s triple leads Everett to 5-3 win over Vancouver

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Luis Joseph hit a run-scoring triple in the eighth inning, leading the Everett AquaSox to a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canadians on Saturday.

The triple by Joseph, part of a two-run inning, gave the AquaSox a 4-3 lead before Cesar Izturis Jr. hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Canadians tied the game 3-3 when Cameron Eden hit an RBI single, driving in Mc Gregory Contreras in the eighth.

Garrett Westberg (3-1) got the win in relief while Kyle Huckaby (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Canadians, Will Robertson homered and singled twice.

Everett improved to 12-4 against Vancouver this season.