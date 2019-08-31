Wyoming upsets Missouri 37-31 behind Chambers, Valladay

Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay celebrates a touchdown run against Missouri during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Laramie, Wy. AP Photo

Quarterback Sean Chambers rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown, Xazavian Valladay had 118 yards rushing and a score and Wyoming upset Missouri 37-31 in a season opener on Saturday night.

It was the second upset win on the day by a Mountain West Conference team against a Southeastern Conference member. Earlier Saturday, Boise State beat Florida State 36-31 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Chambers averaged 10 yards on each of his 12 rushing attempts. He also completed 6 of 16 passes for 92 yards for a Wyoming team that took advantage of three Missouri turnovers while giving up 537 yards to the Tigers.

Valladay averaged 7.9 yards on 15 carries as Wyoming ground out 297 yards on 42 carries as a team.

Missouri was led by Clemson transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant, who completed 31 of 48 passes for 423 yards and two touchdowns. However, Bryant threw a costly interception in the end zone and lost a fumble that was returned by Wyoming for another score.

Missouri entered the game favored by more than two touchdowns. The game began that way with the Tigers scoring on their first two possessions — a 3-yard TD pass from Bryant to Jonathan Nance and a 2-yard scoring run by Larry Rountree III — and dominating the Cowboys in total offensive yardage, 144-28 in the first quarter.

But Wyoming reversed its fortunes in the second quarter, outscoring the Tigers 27-3 in a scoring spree that included a 30-yard fumble return by cornerback C.J. Coldon, a 61-yard scoring run by Valladay and a 75-yard TD run by Chambers. The runs by Chambers and Valladay were the longest of their young college careers.

The Cowboys extended their lead to 34-17 entering the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by Trey Smith.

Missouri closed the Wyoming lead to 37-31 in the final period on a 1-yard TD run by Tyler Badie and a 53-yard TD pass from Bryant to Nance. But Missouri turned the ball over on downs at the Wyoming 24-yard line with 29 seconds left on an incomplete pass from Bryant to Johnathon Johnson.

THE TAKEAWAY

Missouri: A major setback for the Tigers who were on the cusp of the Associated Press Top 25 poll entering the game.

Wyoming: A signature win under sixth year coach Craig Bohl and a major statement for the Mountain West Conference on the whole.

SEC IN LARAMIE

Missouri's visit to Laramie was only the second time in history that Wyoming hosted an SEC opponent. In 2004, Wyoming hosted Ole Miss and defeated the Rebels 37-32. The Cowboys played at Missouri last year and lost 40-13. Overall, Wyoming has a 4-10 record against SEC teams.

UP NEXT

Missouri heads home for a nonconference showdown with West Virginia on Saturday.

Wyoming hits the road for a game next Saturday at Texas State.