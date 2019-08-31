Sports
Despaigne, Mercedes fuel 5-2 Charlotte win over Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Yermin Mercedes hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Odrisamer Despaigne struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Charlotte Knights beat the Norfolk Tides 5-2 on Saturday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Knights.
The home run by Mercedes scored Nick Madrigal to give the Knights a 3-1 lead.
The Knights later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Ramon Torres scored on a forceout and Luis Robert scored when a runner was thrown out to secure the victory.
Despaigne (8-6) allowed two runs and four hits while walking three to pick up the win.
Bruce Zimmermann (2-3) went six innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the International League game. He also struck out two and walked three.
