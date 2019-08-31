Paredes’ homer leads Erie to 4-1 win over Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Isaac Paredes hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Erie SeaWolves to a 4-1 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Saturday.

The home run by Paredes scored Kody Eaves and Cole Peterson and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the fifth, Erie broke a scoreless tie on a single by Paredes that scored Cam Gibson. Akron answered in the sixth inning when Nolan Jones scored on a forceout.

Zac Houston (6-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Anthony Gose (0-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the RubberDucks, Jones doubled and singled twice.

With the win, Erie improved to 14-3 against Akron this season.