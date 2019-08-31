Mata leads Portland to 2-0 win over New Hampshire

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Bryan Mata struck out nine hitters over seven innings, leading the Portland Sea Dogs over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Mata (4-6) picked up the win after he walked five while allowing one hit.

Portland scored its runs when Tommy Joseph hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning and Nick Lovullo hit an RBI single in the second.

Joey Murray (2-4) went seven innings, allowing two runs and three hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out eight and walked three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Fisher Cats were held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the Sea Dogs' staff recorded their 16th shutout of the year.