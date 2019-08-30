LEADING OFF: Sabathia again aching, Naquin hurt, Twins slug

New York Yankees' CC Sabathia delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:

SIGHS FOR SABATHIA

The Yankees are hoping the end hasn't come sooner than expected for CC Sabathia.

The 39-year-old left-hander was pulled from a start against Oakland on Friday night with a recurrence of an achy right knee that's bothered him for years. Sabathia pitched three innings of one-run ball and exited after 48 pitches because the pain in his surgically repaired knee was "a 10," he said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sabathia visited with a doctor during the game and believes he'll have the knee drained and get a cortisone shot. He still hopes to return this season but is waiting to be further evaluated.

He has said this will be his last season in the majors. He is 5-8 with a 4.93 ERA in 20 starts for the AL East leaders.

CHECK HIM

The Indians will see how left fielder Tyler Naquin is feeling, a day after he was carted off at Tampa Bay with a sprained right knee. Naquin was injured when he made a catch and ran full speed into the low wall in the corner.

"Obviously it didn't look good and we're very concerned, but we'll wait until we get the results," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said.

MINNY MIGHT

The Twins could break the single-season home run record with a crushing performance at Comerica Park.

C.J. Cron hit Minnesota's 262nd homer, moving the team within five of the major league record of 267 set last year by the New York Yankees.

The Twins have won five straight, including the first four of a 10-game road trip, and lead Cleveland by 4 1/2 games in the AL Central.

HEY, ROOK!

A's rookie Seth Brown has hits in seven straight at-bats, one shy of a team record last accomplished by Josh Reddick in 2016. Brown is the first Athletics player with 10 hits in his first five career games since Spook Jacobs had 10 with the Philadelphia A's in 1954.

Brown had a pinch-hit RBI double at Yankee Stadium on Friday night, stayed in the game to play left field and added two more hits.

FOREVER YOUNG IN TEXAS

The Texas Rangers will retire Michael Young's No. 10 jersey in a pregame ceremony. The franchise's career leader in games played, hits, runs, doubles and triples will be the fifth Ranger to have his jersey retired, and the second this season — Adrian Beltre's No. 29 was retired in June.

The other retired numbers are the No. 26 of former manager Johnny Oates, and the numbers of two Hall of Fame players — the No. 34 of strikeout king Nolan Ryan, and the No. 7 won by catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez. The Rangers' retired numbers are posted on a facade in left field.

Young, now a special assistant to the general manager, was a seven-time All-Star while playing in 1,823 games for Texas from 2000-12, and started at all four infield positions. He hit .300 or better seven times, winning the AL batting title in 2005. He won a Gold Glove at shortstop in 2008. He finished his career in 2013 with the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers.

REMATCH

Yankees righty Domingo Germán (17-3, 4.03) has won eight of his past 10 starts and is closing in on a most-unexpected 20-win season. His only loss in that stretch came at Oakland on Aug. 20, when he allowed six runs in 5 1/3 innings.

He'll start at Yankee Stadium against A's righty Homer Bailey (12-8, 5.04), who handed Germán one of his three defeats while with Kansas City in April.