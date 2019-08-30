Man United facing grueling travel in Europa League

Former Chelsea defender Ashley Cole shows the name of Manchester United during the UEFA Europa League group stage draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. AP Photo

Manchester United will have a long trip to Kazakhstan as well as flights to Serbia and the Netherlands in the group stage of the Europa League.

The three-time champions of the more illustrious European Cup are back in the second-tier competition after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.

United was drawn into Group L with AZ Alkmaar, Partizan Belgrade and Astana, which is more than six hours by air from Manchester.

Friday's draw gave Premier League rival Arsenal a more favorable travel schedule for the Thursday night games. The London club was drawn into Group F with Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Portuguese club Vitoria.