Reed, Edwards lead Clinton to 9-5 win over Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Evan Edwards had three hits and two RBI, and Remey Reed tossed six scoreless innings as the Clinton LumberKings topped the Burlington Bees 9-5 on Thursday.
Reed (4-3) struck out seven to get the win.
Clinton took the lead in the first when Christopher Torres scored on a groundout and J.D. Osborne hit a two-run home run.
The LumberKings later added two runs in the fifth and four in the seventh. In the fifth, Osborne hit a two-run single, while Edwards hit a two-run double in the seventh.
Keith Rogalla (1-2) went four innings, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out eight in the Midwest League game.
