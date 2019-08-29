Gudino, Whiteman lift Augusta over Greenville 11-0

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Simon Whiteman had three hits and scored three runs, and Norwith Gudino struck out 12 over 5 2/3 innings as the Augusta GreenJackets topped the Greenville Drive 11-0 on Thursday.

Gudino (2-0) picked up the win after he allowed two hits.

Augusta started the scoring in the second inning when Sean Roby hit a two-run home run.

Augusta later scored in four additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a three-run eighth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hunter Haworth (5-8) went five innings, allowing six runs and seven hits while striking out seven in the South Atlantic League game.

The Drive were held off the scoreboard for the 17th time this season, while the GreenJackets' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.