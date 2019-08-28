Dunlap’s single leads Potomac to 9-7 win over Myrtle Beach

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Alex Dunlap hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Potomac Nationals to a 9-7 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Wednesday.

The single by Dunlap, part of a four-run inning, tied the game 7-7 before Omar Meregildo hit a two-run single later in the inning.

Ryan Zimmerman hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by KJ Harrison in the first to give the Nationals a 3-0 lead. The Pelicans came back to take the lead in the third inning when Cam Balego hit a three-run home run and Kevonte Mitchell hit a two-run single.

Potomac cut the deficit to 7-5 in the sixth when Osvaldo Abreu hit an RBI double, bringing home Gage Canning.

Ryan Tapani (1-3) got the win in relief while Jesus Camargo (4-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

For the Pelicans, Balego homered and singled, driving in three runs.