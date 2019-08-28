Sensley, Castillo lead the way for Tampa

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Steven Sensley doubled and singled, driving in two runs as the Tampa Tarpons defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads 5-3 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Diego Castillo doubled twice with two runs for Tampa.

Down 4-0 in the third, Jupiter cut into the lead when it scored three runs, including a double by Jerar Encarnacion that scored Connor Scott.

The Tarpons added to their lead in the sixth inning when Sensley hit an RBI double, driving in Castillo.

Anderson Severino (3-3) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jupiter starter Taylor Braley (3-6) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Jupiter won the first game 4-0. With the win, Tampa improved to 5-2 against Jupiter this season.