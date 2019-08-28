Detroit takes 3-game losing streak into matchup with Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (77-55, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (39-90, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (1-3, 1.82 ERA) Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (1-9, 6.48 ERA)

LINE: Indians -185; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Tigers are 18-36 against AL Central opponents. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .292, last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the lineup with a mark of .337.

The Indians are 37-21 against the rest of their division. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.71. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.23 earned run average. The Indians won the last meeting 10-1. Adam Plutko earned his sixth victory and Franmil Reyes went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Spencer Turnbull took his 13th loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Dixon leads the Tigers with 14 home runs and has 44 RBIs. Ronny Rodriguez is 10-for-33 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 140 hits and has 57 RBIs. Carlos Santana has 11 hits and is batting .306 over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .238 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Indians: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Miguel Cabrera: (biceps).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Dan Otero: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (leukemia), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (hamstring), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).