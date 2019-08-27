Unroe’s double leads Mississippi to 9-5 win over Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Riley Unroe hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Mississippi Braves to a 9-5 win over the Biloxi Shuckers in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The double by Unroe scored Connor Lien and Ray-Patrick Didder to give the Braves a 7-5 lead.

The Braves later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Unroe hit a solo home run, while Lien hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Josh Graham (4-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Justin Topa (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

C.J. Hinojosa homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Shuckers.

The teams split the doubleheader after Biloxi won the first game 3-1.