Sports
Brito’s homer leads Buffalo to 5-3 win over Rochester
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Socrates Brito hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, leading the Buffalo Bisons to a 5-3 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday.
The home run by Brito, part of a two-run inning, gave the Bisons a 1-0 lead before Beau Taylor scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.
After Buffalo added three runs in the sixth on a home run by Santiago Espinal, the Red Wings cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Alejandro De Aza scored on an error and Zander Wiel hit a two-run home run.
Buffalo starter Anthony Kay (3-4) picked up the win after allowing five hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Kohl Stewart (8-6) took the tough loss in the International League game after giving up two runs and three hits over five innings.
Wiel homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Red Wings.
Comments