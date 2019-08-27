UNH football coach McDonnell taking leave for health reasons

New Hampshire head football coach Sean McDonnell has taken an indefinite leave of absence for health-related reasons.

Athletic Director Marty Scarano said Monday night associate head coach Rick Santos has been named interim head coach, effective immediately.

McDonnell has been UNH's head coach since 1999 and on the coaching staff since 1991. He made no mention of the change during a weekly media call Monday. With 98 career Colonial Athletic Association victories, he is the winningest active coach in the league and No. 3 all-time.

Santos, a four-year starter at quarterback for UNH from 2004-2007, became the Wildcats' associate head coach/quarterbacks coach in March after spending the previous three seasons at Columbia. From 2013-2015, Santos coached UNH's wide receivers.

The Wildcats play their first game at Holy Cross on Sept. 7.