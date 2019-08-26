Raleigh leads Arkansas to 5-2 win over Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 5-2 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Monday.

The home run by Raleigh scored Jordan Cowan to give the Travelers a 2-0 lead.

After Arkansas added two runs, the Hooks cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Bryan De La Cruz scored on a groundout.

The Travelers tacked on another run in the eighth when Cowan scored on a wild pitch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Matt Tenuta (3-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Corpus Christi starter Brandon Bailey (4-5) took the loss in the Texas League game.