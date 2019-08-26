Hillman, Kwan lead Lynchburg to 3-1 win over Wilmington

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Steven Kwan doubled and singled twice, and Juan Hillman allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Lynchburg Hillcats topped the Wilmington Blue Rocks 3-1 on Monday.

Hillman (5-12) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing one run.

Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, Wilmington tied it up when Dennicher Carrasco hit an RBI single, bringing home Tyler Hill.

The Hillcats went out in front in the seventh inning when Kwan hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Connor Smith.

The Hillcats tacked on another run in the eighth when Will Benson hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Mitch Reeves.

Kris Bubic (6-4) went seven innings, allowing two runs and eight hits while striking out four to take the hard-luck loss in the Carolina League game.

Despite the loss, Wilmington is 10-4 against Lynchburg this season.