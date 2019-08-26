Keller gets the start for Royals in series opener against Athletics

Oakland Athletics (74-55, second in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-85, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Homer Bailey (11-8, 5.06 ERA) Royals: Brad Keller (7-13, 3.95 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hits the road to begin a four game series against Kansas City.

The Royals are 24-39 in home games. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Whit Merrifield leads the team with a mark of .298.

The Athletics are 31-29 on the road. The Oakland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.05. Mike Fiers leads the team with a 3.36 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Merrifield leads the Royals with 164 hits and is batting .298. Ryan O'Hearn is 4-for-33 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 64 extra base hits and is slugging .522. Mark Canha has 16 hits and is batting .444 over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .211 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .271 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jake Newberry: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Cam Gallagher: (oblique).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (finger), Ramon Laureano: (hip), Chris Herrmann: (groin).