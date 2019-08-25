Hawkins leads San Jose to 15-1 win over Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Courtney Hawkins hit three home runs and drove in six runs, as the San Jose Giants defeated the Stockton Ports 15-1 on Sunday.

Hawkins hit a three-run shot in the second, a solo shot in the fifth and a solo shot in the ninth. Shane Matheny homered twice and singled twice, driving in five runs and scoring four in the win.

San Jose right-hander Matt Frisbee (9-8) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Brady Feigl (5-11) took the loss in the California League game after allowing seven runs and six hits over 1 2/3 innings.