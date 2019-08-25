Morales’ single leads Rancho Cuca. to 8-2 win over Inland Empire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Brayan Morales hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to an 8-2 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Sunday.

The single by Morales came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Quakes a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Jeren Kendall hit a three-run home run.

Starter John Rooney (5-1) got the win while Luke Lind (1-2) took the loss in relief in the California League game.

Rancho Cuca. improved to 19-6 against Inland Empire this season.