Copeland, Reynolds spur Fresno to 5-3 win over Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Matt Reynolds homered and had two hits, and Scott Copeland struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Fresno Grizzlies topped the Albuquerque Isotopes 5-3 on Sunday.

Copeland (5-5) allowed three runs and five hits while walking one to pick up the win.

Down 3-2 in the seventh, Albuquerque tied the game when Drew Butera hit an RBI single, driving in Noel Cuevas.

Fresno answered in the next half-inning when Taylor Gushue hit a solo home run.

The Grizzlies tacked on another run in the ninth when Gushue hit an RBI single, bringing home Carter Kieboom.

Harrison Musgrave (0-2) went two innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked one.