Garcia’s homer leads Missoula to 7-5 win over Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Cesar Garcia hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Missoula Osprey to a 7-5 win over the Great Falls Voyagers on Saturday.

The home run by Garcia scored Luvin Valbuena and Cam Coursey and was the game's last scoring play.

The Osprey cut the deficit to 5-4 when Coursey scored when a runner was thrown out in the fifth.

Denson Hull (2-2) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Connor Reich (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Cabera Weaver tripled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Voyagers.