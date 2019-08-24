Ibarra’s single leads Yucatan to 5-3 win over Leon

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Walter Ibarra hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Leones de Yucatan to a 5-3 win over the Bravos de Leon on Saturday.

The single by Ibarra capped a three-run inning and gave the Leones a 3-0 lead after Sebastian Valle hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Leon answered in the bottom of the frame when Marco Guzman scored on an error to cut the deficit to two.

The Leones later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Alex Liddi hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Luis Juarez to secure the victory.

Leon saw its comeback attempt come up short after Guzman hit an RBI double in the sixth inning and Carlos Rivero scored on a groundout in the ninth to cut the Yucatan lead to 5-3.

Yucatan right-hander Cesar Valdez (15-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Yasutomo Kubo (8-14) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over 7 1/3 innings.

Rivero doubled and singled twice for the Bravos.

Yucatan improved to 6-2 against Leon this season.