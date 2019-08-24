Back-to-back homers by Esplin, Casas fuel Greenville win

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Tyler Esplin and Triston Casas connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lead the Greenville Drive to a 7-0 victory over Asheville Tourists on Saturday.

Esplin hit a two-run shot before Casas hit a solo shot that gave the Drive a 3-0 lead.

The Drive later scored four runs in the third to finish off the blowout.

Esplin homered and singled, driving home two runs in the win. Casas homered and singled, scoring two runs.

Greenville starter Hunter Haworth (5-7) picked up the win after allowing just one hit over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Eris Filpo (2-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up seven runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings.

The Tourists were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Drive's staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.